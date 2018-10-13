LEVANT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A corn maze in Levant was recently named the nation's top corn maze in a ranking published by USA TODAY's 10Best.

Maine's Treworgy Family Orchards scored No. 1 "Best Corn Maze" in the contest, clearcutting competition from several western and midwestern states.

Mazes were rated on maze quality as well as the wealth of other activities offered.

Treworgy's, home to Maine's longest continually running corn maze, covers 4 acres and is made from some 60,000 corn plants grown to a height of about 10 feet tall.

USA TODAY

RELATED | A 'corny' tradition in Levant

Here was the final tally from 10Best:

1. Treworgy Family Orchards - Levant, Maine

2. Denver Downs Farm - Anderson, S.C.

3. Exploration Acres - Lafayette, Ind.

4. Coolspring Corn Maze - Mercer, Penn.

5. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm - Ronks, Penn.

6. Cornbelly's - Lehi, Utah

7. Happy Day Farm - Manalapan, N.J.

8. Treinen Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch - Lodi, Wis.

9. The Farmstead Corn Maze & Pumpkin Festival - Meridian, Idaho

10. Maze Craze - New Springfield, Ohio

© NEWS CENTER Maine