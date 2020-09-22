Maine collecting unwanted pesticides for free disposal

The state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said participants must pre-register in the program by Oct. 9.

A Maine state program is encouraging residents to dispose of unwanted and unusable pesticides for free this fall.

The state says its Obsolete Pesticides Collection Program has kept more than 109 tons of pesticides out of the waste stream since it started in 1982. It’s open to homeowners, family farms, and greenhouses.