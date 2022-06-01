Maine celebrates Pride | A full list of parades and events

MAINE, Maine —
What is 'Pride'?
The month of June is dedicated to celebrating the unique identities and history of LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community. Maine towns, cities, and organizations are hosting parades, events, and celebrations throughout the month in all corners of the state. Nearly 5 percent of the Maine population identifies as LGBT, according to The Williams Institute.
NEWS CENTER Maine has Pride!
We at NEWS CENTER Maine are proud supporters of pride celebrations all across the state of Maine and the work of organizations like the Maine Health Equity Alliance to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues. You can catch our team and STORMY at the Pride Portland! and Bangor Pride parades.
Parades & Events
- Ogunquit Pride - Wednesday, June 1 - Sunday, June 5
- Hallowell Pride - Saturday, June 4
- Stonington - Saturday, June 4
- Belfast Has Pride - Saturday June 4
- Sanford Pride Picnic - Sunday, June 5
- Brunswick Pride Festival - Saturday June, 11
- Bar Harbor Pride - Saturday, June 11
- Lewiston Auburn Pride March - Saturday, June 11
- Ellsworth Pride Festival - Sunday, June 12
- Pride Portland! - Saturday, June 18
- Pride Aroostook (Presque Isle) - Saturday, June 18
- Bucksport Pride - Saturday, June 18
- Orono Pride - Friday, June 19
- Farmington Pride - Saturday, June 25
- Bangor Pride - Saturday, June 25
- Downeast Pride (Lubec & Eastport) - Sunday, June 26