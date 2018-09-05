FORT KENT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Tanner Harrington is a fun five-year-old boy from Fort Kent who loves playing sports. Everything about Tanner is what you would expect to see in a healthy, happy young boy. He just happens to have been born without his left hand.

Rebeccah Shrewsbury, Tanner's mom, says she's forever being amazed by Tanner and how he doesn't let being what Rebeccah refers to as "limb-different" hold him back from doing anything.

Rebeccah is always on the lookout for role models who Tanner can, not only look up to, but relate to. That's why it was so meaningful for Tanner and Rebeccah to hear about Shquem Griffin, the first one-handed player to be drafted into the National Football League. Griffin was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as a linebacker on the third day of the 2018 NFL Draft, making history.

Rebeccah Shrewsbury says it's so important for children to have role models in whom they can see themselves, and now Tanner has Shquem.

