Maine AgrAbility, UMaine provide resources for veterans with growing interest in farming

Winter's chill might be rolling over the state of Maine, but it's never a bad time to exercise your green thumb.

MAINE, USA — Maine AgrAbility and University of Maine Cooperative Extension have provided a set of resources on their website for Maine military veterans who are interested in farming.

The resources include a checklist for veterans looking for farm employment, how to get your garden started, and even how to market your own garden, and more.

Maine AgrAbility also offers classes to complement the resources and dive deeper into the information. Those who helped gather the resources tell NEWS CENTER Maine whether folks are just getting started or have been gardening for years, they can all find useful info within the resources.

“It’s designed for anybody who has zero years of experience, or last year, we had somebody who had 10 plus years of experience and they just needed to hone in on some of those skills," Anne Devin, the Veteran Outreach Coordinator at Maine AgrAbility said. "They may have 10 years of experience, but it wasn’t quite as targeted like, ‘These are the types of pests and diseases that you will see on broccoli, and this is how you treat it.’”