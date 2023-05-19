This Maine dispatcher helped save a life during a 911 call

Sabrina Poulin is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications CPR club.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sabrina Poulin has been a 911 dispatcher for four and a half years and said she loves what she does.

"Some days it can be barely any calls in a day, and other days it can be nonstop," Poulin said, talking about her job.

Now, Poulin is the newest member of the CPR club at the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications—an honor she got for helping a 911 caller with instructions on how to perform CPR on someone.

She said she doesn't deserve all the credit.

"What we do is reflective on what our callers give us and what our callers do for us," Poulin added.

When the Department of Public Safety Communications recognized Poulin on Facebook, a number of family and friends of the man who was saved thanked her for the work she did, including family friend Meghan Cookson, who said he's doing great.

"He's back working on cars, which is what he loves," Cookson said.

Cookson is a dispatcher, too. She said this incident really put things into perspective for her.

"Every time I answer the phone, it's someone's friend ... someone's loved one that I am talking to," Cookson said.

Poulin said after a 911 call ends, you don't always get the chance to find out how things turned out with any of the people on the other end of the line.

"We're so used to being in the motion of disconnecting a call, picking up another one. We don't have time to really break down what just happened," Poulin said.

Poulin added she was happy to learn that in this particular case, a life was saved.