Main Street Bucksport to host 3rd annual Kids on Main events

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Looking to take the kids out for a fun summer day? Main Street Bucksport will host Kids On Main on two Saturdays in August.

Volunteers will read children's books for about an hour using a microphone, keeping a safe distance from attendees. Every kid age 9 and younger will receive a reusable cloth face mask, a free book, and an ice cream sandwich.

Areas for families to sit will be clearly marked and will be more than six feet from other families. The event is limited to 50 people.