SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A cafe that has been employing people with disabilities in southern Maine for more than two years announced Thursday that it would not be opening its doors as of Thursday, Aug 29.

Madison's Cafe in South Berwick has been a haven for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities providing them with employment and a sense of community in York County.

Nicole McCoomb owns Madison's Cafe. The restaurant was named in honor of her daughter, Madi, who is on the autism spectrum. After their first year in business in 2016, McCoomb noticed a drop in customers and has been struggling to stay open ever since.

COPYRIGHT NEWS CENTER MAINE

In a Facebook post they wrote:

Very sad day to have to announce that the cafe is closing. I have dreaded this day. We gave it our best, we gave it our all. We have met the most incredible people and had the most amazing staff.



We made it almost 2.5 years. I have learned so much about running a business and making a difference in people’s lives. This may be the end of the cafe, but certainly not the end of the potential we have to keep making a difference.

I really need to thank every single person that worked with us, supported us, donated to us, and volunteered their time to help out. This has truly been such an amazing journey and one that I will treasure forever.



Thank you all!!!!! And as Madison says “Peace out”.