MADISON, Maine — A Madison Electric Works substation caught fire Wednesday.

According to Scott Lloyd, Line Superintendent at Madison Electric, the company had a diesel backup generator running, which caught fire. That building is a total loss.

Crews are still trying to figure out how this happened.

There is no other information at this time.

This story will be updated.

