PORTLAND, Maine — A lost bet over a football rivalry has a delicious and charitable outcome.

The owners of Portland sandwich joints Po' boys and Pickles and The 5 Spot placed a bet on who would win the Eagles-Saints game a little over a week ago.

Po’boys staff rooted for the New Orleans Saints, The 5 Spot crowd for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The losers of the bet would have to serve sandwiches to the homeless.

Tuesday night both owners decided to join forces anyway and served up chicken sandwiches and cheesesteaks at the Preble Street Resource Center.

Check out the video!