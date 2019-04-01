Based on data from the past few years, staff at OkCupid, Match, Hinge, Bumble and Coffee Meets Bagel say they see an increase in new users and activity on “Dating Sunday," the first Sunday after New Year’s Day.

Match estimates users will send 1.5 million messages on January 6.

According to data from all the dating sites, you're more likely to match, chat or set up a date with someone this weekend than any other day this year.

And while this Sunday is the busiest day of them all, all the app representatives say Sundays are the busiest day of the week all year long.

Representatives at Coffee Meets Bagel said the first week of January is the most popular time to sign up for a dating app. Last year, the most people signed up for CMB on January 2.

So, now that you know when to swipe, what makes a perfect profile?

Austin-based dating coach Crista Beck said you should have at least two photos: a close-up with a smile and a full body shot.

She said don't wear sunglasses, make sure your photos are up-to-date and don't take a selfie. Instead, have a friend help or even get professional photos taken.

OkCupid representatives said photos that include animals are three times more likely to get attention.

According to Amanda Bradford, the founder and CEO of The League dating app, you should list interests that are specific to you, such as a specific show you’re watching or your favorite football team.

Bradford also suggests including education and professional information -- “anything your mom would be proud of.”

Bumble representatives said it’s important to not leave your profile blank, but instead show off your humor and keep it positive.

Beck said you should try to make someone smile. She said you should avoid extremes and negatives, like things you don't want or don't like.

The experts also suggest that you update your dating profile. According to OkCupid, when you add a new photo or a new story, the app will treat you like a new person and show you to more people.

When you message someone, OkCupid said a simple "Hey" has an 84 percent chance of being ignored. They suggest commenting on something specific in a prospective partner's profile.

But even with all of this, Beck said it's important to remember that this isn't instant -- it takes work. You make the connection when you move off of the app and into real life. She compares a match to getting a business card, meaning you still have to connect.

She suggests a phone call with a match before meeting them in person. That way, you don't get all dressed up and find out there's no chemistry.

She said finding someone may take months, but encourages you to be consistent.

If you do make that connection, Match said next Friday is "First Date Friday." If you get a match and need somewhere to take them out, check out this list of the best date spots in Austin.