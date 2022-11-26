Local shops share their appreciation of Small Business Saturday

It's that time of year when Mainers begin or wrap up their holiday shopping and many turn to their neighborhood stores to cross items off their lists.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — It was a busy day as many people were out and about to support local stores on Small Business Saturday. Some people focused on supporting our local artists that make up many of our small businesses here in Maine.

Have you ever wondered what it means to a local business when you shop small? To owners, Sarah Hiers and Kathleen Parker, it could mean keeping their business,in business.

"[It's] so much more meaningful than when you order something off Amazon that is mass-produced in a factory. I'm in my basement hand painting these things," Hiers, the Owner of Sarah Hiers Design, said.

"Large corporations like Walmart, Amazon, they won't be affected you know if they lose a sale, but for every local artist it is one more dollar in their pocket to keep their business going," Parker, the Owner of Madcap Moksha, added.

The two owners said you are putting money back into the community when you buy from a local shop.

"Buying local supports local artists, who are not making millions, they are just trying to spread their art around for the purpose of spreading joy," Hiers said.

They are both trying to spread joy this holiday season, even during the hard times.

"Rates are going up, inflation is going up, the cost of products is getting greater and greater," Parker said.

Customers came out today to their neighborhood shops to support them.

"We choose to shop local to put money in the local artist's pockets instead of the big box stores," Jill Ferri said.

The money you spend on Small Business Saturday makes a difference beyond retailers' doors. These owners say, small businesses create local jobs and pay local taxes, which keeps money circulating within the community.

Small Business Saturday was created to celebrate and support local businesses and all they do for our communities.