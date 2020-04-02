L.L. Bean is eliminating 200 jobs company-wide, according to the Portland Press Herald. It will also close its Peck Building call center.

“We are going through the process of reorganizing certain areas of the company, and unfortunately that includes an employee count reduction,” spokeswoman Carolyn Beem told the Press Herald Tuesday.

“As an organization in an ever-changing retail industry, we must continually adapt and invest so we can meet the needs of our evolving customers and position L.L.Bean for long-term growth. Part of that requires us to become a more nimble, streamlined organization.”

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to L.L. Bean for comment.

