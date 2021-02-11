Lisbon Falls teen receives Star Wars-themed creative space after battling cancer

Mari Barnard, 15, was greeted by stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters in her backyard Tuesday

LISBON, Maine — 15-year-old Mari Barnard recently spent many months dealing with treatments in her battle against Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Those treatments kept the creative mind from expressing herself through art, so on Tuesday through Make-A-Wish Maine, Mari was surprised with her own Star Wars-themed creative space.

On the one-year anniversary of being cancer-free, Barnard was escorted in a limo to her house and walked into her backyard to find authentic licensed Star Wars characters including stormtroopers from the 501st Legion.