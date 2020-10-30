Lee Nelson says 'so long'

After 31 years on the anchor desk at NEWS CENTER Maine, Lee Nelson is stepping aside to pursue a career in the fitness industry.

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s Friday, October 30, 2020—just two months shy of my 31st anniversary here at NEWS CENTER Maine, although we called it "6-Alive" and "2-Alive" back in the day.

We’ve gone through a lot of changes over the years, but a few of us have been here for the long haul. And people like Cindy, Pat, Rob, and Sharon are showing no signs of slowing down.

And I’m not slowing down either, because as you know, I’m actually getting younger…not older. But… I feel like I’ve accomplished all I can here, and I’d rather leave before you the viewers—or the managers here—beg me to leave.

I just wanted to take a moment to thank all of you viewers throughout the entire state for trusting me and watching me for all these years. I actually don’t mind it when people approach me and say “I grew up watching you” even though I frown at them when they say it.

It’s really been a privilege to be allowed in your homes every day for 30 years. The part of this job that always appealed to me the most was the connection I felt with the people watching at home. I think that connection was real… and it kept me going all these years.

If you grew up watching me, then I’m the guy who for years told you when snowstorms canceled school. If you liked me, that’s why…let’s face it. I remember doing the first-ever "STORM CENTER" back in the very early 90s. We did it by the seat of our pants. Actually…that’s another thing I always loved about this job—the fact that TV news is live, and yes there’s a bit of danger in that.

It was also an honor to be part of every major news story since 1990. The ice storm, the Pam Smart trial. I was live at the Jetport the morning after 911 reporting on how some of the bombers came through Portland. I was in New Orleans for the Patriots' first Superbowl win. So many stories.

Thiry years on the morning show was amazing. It started out as a half-hour. Kevin Mannix and I would walk in the building and turn on the lights. But over the years, the show grew and grew—and now, a fairly sizeable staff is in the building around the clock. It was a great run, but when the kids moved away... it made sense to work a more normal schedule.

And that allowed me to work with Cindy, and I’m so grateful for that opportunity. In many ways, it’s the highlight of my career. We’ve had a great time working side-by-side in life and at work, and our desks are even next to each other in the newsroom. We’re separated only by our dog, who sits between us on most days.

My career wouldn’t have been complete without being Cindy’s co-anchor. And so now it is.

Thanks to all the other people I’ve worked with over the years. It would take all night to name everyone who made my time here so great…but I certainly wanted to shout-out to Sharon Rose Vaznis and Kevin Mannix because I pretty much grew up with them. And I’m really proud of what we accomplished over the years. We were number one by a long shot for an entire generation. Not too shabby.

NEWS CENTER Maine is truly a wonderful place. Honesty and integrity still rule the day here, even as some people hurl “fake news” slurs at us. We’re not fake…never have been… never will. Just because you don’ like the facts, doesn’t mean they’re not the facts. That’s on you… not us.

So, I’m leaving the news business… and I’m moving into the fitness world. That’s been a passion of mine my whole adult life.

And If you follow me on social media, you’ll be seeing me regularly. So I won’t say "goodbye." Let’s just say, "I’ll see ya when I see ya."

And thank you so much for your loyalty.