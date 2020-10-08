Largest chlorine donation comes to Maine

Several Maine groups joined forces Monday to announce a large donation of more than 4,300 gallons of bleach

MAINE, USA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, families having effective cleaning and disinfection supplies is more important than ever.

That’s why several groups got together Monday to announce a large donation of more than 4,300 gallons of bleach that will be distributed to food pantries and other service providers around Maine.

Women In Government Foundation along with Maine State Senator Stacey Guerin, the American Chemistry Council, and the Good Shephard Foodbank made the announcement at the Hampden Distribution Center.

State Senator Stacey Guerin, the National Chair for the Women In Government Foundation said, “These local donations go to the public safety department of all 15 towns that I represent in the Senate, the Safe Place food cupboard in East Corinth, as well as the Good Shepherd Food Bank network for statewide distribution.”

Amy Regan Gallant with Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine said, “As far as we know this is the largest donation of its kind in the state. It's certainly a unique donation and we know, we have been surveying pantries across the state and how they are faring during COVID and we know that some of them are having to go out and purchase cleaning supply supplies, so this bleach will be available to them for free.”