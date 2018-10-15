ELY, Minn. - Dan Drehmel and his girlfriend Abby Dare love canoeing and the city of Ely is the perfect place to celebrate that love.

As part of the Ely Marathon you can run a full or half marathon while portaging a canoe. Yes. A canoe. IT all began a couple of years ago when the canoe loving couple asked the race director if they could run the race while portaging their canoe - just for fun.

KARE 11's Boyd Huppert explores this uniquely Minnesotan race on this week's Land of 10,000 Stories Monday night at 10 p.m.

Ely, Minnesota canoe portage marathon. Credit: Boyd Huppert, KARE 11

