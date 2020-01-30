The helicopter crash that took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other victims on Sunday devastated fans around the world.

You can check out the links below to learn how you can support the victims' families during this difficult time, as well as donate, volunteer and share your special skills with the humanitarian efforts that Bryant was most passionate about:

The MambaOnThree Fund

Created by Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation, the MambaOnThree Fund “exists to honor and support the loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy,” according to its website. “All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families,” the site states.

Altobelli Family GoFundMe

Husband and wife John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa were among the victims of the crash. The Altobellis are survived by their son J.J. Altobelli and his sister Lexi. J.J. is a scout for the Boston Red Sox; this GoFundMe is hosted by Red Sox Scouting Director Paul Toboni to support J.J and Lexi.

Mauser Family GoFundMe

Basketball coach Christina Mauser leaves behind her husband and three children. Visit this GoFundMe hosted on behalf of the Mauser family.

Learn more about the humanitarian programs that Kobe Bryant supported:

After-School All-Stars provides free after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed.

Aid Still Required helps the forgotten communities left behind after natural disasters and human crises.

Make-A-Wish Foundation is on a mission to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness.

Stand Up To Cancer fosters collaboration among the brightest minds to find a cure for cancer.

Vijay Amritraj Foundation brings hope, help and healing to the defenseless and innocent victims of disease, tragedy and circumstance in India.

This story will be updated and additional ways to support become available.