MAINE, USA — For those who are used to volunteering on a daily basis, being told to stay at home can make that pretty difficult.

One soon to be 89-year-old didn't let them stay at home order slow her down. Brigitte Steltz from Kittery, who is used to volunteering at her local thrift store and the church, has used her newfound free time to sew 1,414 face masks.

She tells us that she's been hard at work for five hours a day since March when face masks were in short supply. The first bunch went out to family and friends, but word spread quickly and now she's sending them to places like hospitals in New York, people in Florida, and Wisconsin.

When asked why she would spend so much time making so many masks, her response:

"I heard they needed masks and I just started! That's what you do when somebody needs help, you go and do it," Steltz said.

