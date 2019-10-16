AUBURN, Maine — Three years ago Kinzie Bosse was being pushed through her neighborhood in a stroller, strapped to oxygen, but smiling.

Her community in Auburn came together to hold a special trick-or-treat event because she was stuck in a hospital undergoing another treatment on Halloween.

"I wanted to say thank you so badly and I was so thankful that I couldn't really show it because of how tired and weak I was," she said. "I didn't really understand what was going on."

Now, the 10-year-old is gearing up for the real thing. This time with a full head of hair, standing on two legs and boasting that same big grin.

This year Kinzie plans to trick-or-treat dressed as Harry Potter.

"I kind of have the perfect hair. it's just not brown," she said showing off her new shorter haircut.

Kinzie is cancer free.

"It just stops your world and makes you reassess everything," Kinzie's mother Holly Bosse said.

Bosse said her daughter was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. She underwent countless surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy.

She said she is just thankful they were able to push through--thanks in large part to the generosity of family and friends.

"I hoped that we would get to this point, but it was kind of hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Bosse said.

Kinzie has one more appointment for tests, but she and her family are optimistic the disease is gone for the good.

"Think about the good stuff and don't think about the bad stuff," Kinzie said.

The Bosse family have now become advocates for organizations like Make-A-Wish and the American Red Cross.

During Kinzie's treatment, she received 46 blood and 72 platelet transfusions.

The American Red Cross of Maine has used her story to encourage others to donate.

