BBB warns of this crafty scam during your job search

Job hunting can be stressful enough, but just imagine getting scammed in the process.
That's why the Better Business Bureau is warning job hunters to be alert about a crafty con that's using your resume to scam you out of money and personal information.
How it works
According to the BBB, if you're job hunting you could be contacted by a headhunting company that found your information on LinkedIn or a job search website. Someone would claim that you're a perfect candidate for a well-paying position and ask you to send them your resume. They may also ask you to do a virtual interview.
Because this seems logical, you'll email the "recruiter" your resume and shortly afterward, they will contact you letting you know that they have received it but it isn't properly formatted for their ATS system. They will then direct you to a website where you can resubmit your resume.
The BBB said this website will ask you to submit personal information and make a payment for the service. If you accept, you'll receive a "formatted" resume that doesn't look much different from what you already sent them -- and that's if you receive anything at all, the BBB said.
The formatting service is a scam to get money and personal information. The job that you're applying for doesn't even exist.
The BBB said this scam is so convincing because many companies are using software to automate resume reviews.
How to protect yourself from resume scams
Tips below are provided from the BBB
- Research the job offer. If you get a job or interview offer, especially one that sounds too good to be true, research it. Visit the company website or call them to see if a job posting or opening exists. If a third-party headhunter contacts you, research that company or service. Look for any reports of suspicious activity or scams. If you can’t find a legitimate website or contact information, think twice before you message them back.
- Never pay to get a job. If someone says paying for resume formatting will guarantee you a job – or even just paying a fee in general – don’t believe it.
- Guard your personal information. Don’t be quick to share your details. Scammers may insist they need payment information to fix your resume or bank details to set up a direct deposit before you’ve even been interviewed. These are common scam tactics that put you at risk for identity theft.
- Format your resume before you send it. If you are worried about ATS formatting, Forbes recommends using traditional and simple fonts. Don’t include extra colors, tables, and charts. Spell out acronyms. And submit your resume as a Word doc instead of a PDF. These are easy “fixes” you don’t need to pay for.
- Report job scams. If a scammer contacts you through LinkedIn, report them to the platform.