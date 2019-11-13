Bode and Morgan Miller have announced the birth of their identical twin boys!

Bode, a former Olympic skier, 42, and Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, 32, made the happy announcement on Tuesday that Morgan gave birth Friday, Nov. 8, to identical twin boys to add to their growing family.

TODAY

The couple told their story on the TODAY show and shared that their midwife did not show up in time for the birth, so Bode helped deliver the babies instead!

The former Olympian said he had help from his mother, who is a former midwife, but still described the experience as "one of the more crazy things I've ever experienced."

Morgan said she and her husband are cloud nine.

"For Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom — it was just pure magic."

The twins give the couple three children under 2 years old, as they also have a 1-year-old son, Easton. He has helped them heal in the wake of the drowning death of their 1-year-old daughter, Emmy, in 2018.

Easton was born in October of 2018, four months after Emmy drowned in a neighbor's pool.

The couple also have an older son, Nash, 4, and Bode has a daughter, Dace, 11, and son, Nate, 6, from previous relationships.

Between splitting time between their California and Montana homes, the family has spent the last year growing their family (Morgan shares on her Instagram), cherishing their time together, and raising awareness about child drownings.