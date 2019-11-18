MAINE, USA — Sarah Goodwin has struggled with addiction since she was a teenager.

"I always felt unsettled, never felt comfortable in my own skin."

In order to deal with pain issues and trauma she experienced as a child Sarah said she self-medicated with opioids.

Adding to her pain, Sarah's father died of cancer when she was 19. "It was a difficult time," Sarah says.

Sarah says at the urging of her boyfriend, she took her father's leftover cancer medication.

"I was able to self medicate for three years off of what my father had."

In 2004, Sarah got pregnant with her first son, Tyler. And with the help of her doctor, she got clean.

"I stayed clean for 12 years." During that time Sarah had her youngest son, Hayden. The boy's father also struggled with a drug problem which eventually led her to leave, and take her boys to live in a Domestic Violence shelter in Augusta for six months.

In 2015 she moved to Limington and that's where Sarah says trouble started again.

"We were there a year before I had a car accident, and didn't have a vehicle, so some of the neighbors befriended me and helped me and I just kind of fell into the wrong crowd."

Sarah started taking drugs again. She was not only using methamphetamines, she starting cooking them at home.

"You become addicted and there's nothing you won't do to continue. There's nothing you can do to stop. It's insane."

Sarah says she knew she was being watched by police.

"I knew I was pressing my luck. I was buying my own medication to go make meth. There is only so many times you can use your ID to buy it, it goes into a database. I knew people around me had been busted. I could not stop. I just couldn't stop."

On August 7, 2018, police showed up at Sarah's home, where they found her, her two boys and evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing.

Sarah was arrested and went to jail. Her sons landed in state custody.

"I knew my whole life was crashing."

A few months after Sarah was arrested, NEWS CENTER Maine was contacted by her son's grandmother, Laura Jones, who lives in Florida. Harryman contacted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to be her grandson's guardian. Jones knew her own son had a drug problem as well and couldn't care for the boys.

DHHS told her she couldn't have them. Jones said officials told her she could not have her grandsons because she lived too far away.

NEWS CENTER Maine started making inquiries. We called DHHS and talked to Representative Deb Sanderson, a member of the Health and Human Services Committee. After not hearing from DHHS for weeks, Jones got an unexpected call. She was granted custody of her grandsons.

At the time Sarah Goodwin was out on bail and had made arrangements to enter a long-term, in-patient rehabilitation program. She said her boys meant everything to her and she was going to work hard and do what she needed to do to get them back.

"I may have been an addict, I may have been making meth, but I loved my kids."

Sarah has been sober for a year and has regained full custody of her two boys.

On Monday, November 25th Sarah Goodwin will share her story of strength, and sobriety and her message to anyone struggling with addiction.