'I can remember my mom and smile': 13-year-old credits Center for Grieving Children for giving her hope after mom died

Izzy Brochu's mom died of a drug overdose 2 years ago. She's grateful the Center went virtual during COVID-19 so she and others could continue programs online

MAINE, USA — Holidays can be especially difficult if you're dealing with the loss of a loved one. Add a pandemic and navigating that grief can be suffocating.

It's why the Center for Grieving Children, which serves four thousand children, teens, and their families each year, knows its mission is as critical as ever.

"We had this really tight bond so it was hard to be away from her," Izabella Brochu, said, who likes to be called Izzy.

Izzy was taken away from her mom when she was 11 years old.

"My mom struggled with addiction ever since I was younger."

Izzy went to live with her grandmother in March of 2018. That December, two weeks before Christmas, Izzy's mom Rema, died of a drug overdose.

"I was just really mad because she had made all these promises and stuff and as an 11-year-old, I really didn't understand like why didn't she stop. I wasn't really educated in addiction back then," Izzy said.

To get Izzy help, her grandmother, Rhonda Brochu contacted the Center for Grieving Children.

"She didn't know anyone who has lost a parent or a loved one, so she felt isolated and alone," Brochu said.

For Izzy, going to the center was a lifeline.

"I knew I wasn't alone then because I knew I had people I could turn to and talk to."

Then, in March, COVID-19 hit... and the Center had to close its doors.

Realizing the critical need for support, particularly during a pandemic, the Center quickly moved its programs online.

"The fact that there are so many that still want to be on Zoom or are willing or contacting us and joining Zoom is a true example of they need this support," said Anne Heros, the Executive Director of the Center for Grieving Children.

Izzy and Rhonda are grateful for the Center's support.

"To be able to see these people and talk to them still is really nice because like I said, they are a big part of my journey," Izzy said.

A journey and an outlook on life that is still evolving.

"There was just so much anger and now it's more of the happy stuff. I can remember my mom and smile. My mom was an addict, but it didn't define who she was. She was still like the most amazing person you'd meet. Bubbly, the laughter, the smile".

A smile Izzy remembers fondly thanks, in part, to the support and unconditional love the Center for Grieving Children provides.