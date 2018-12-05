PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Portland man is going to great lengths to find his wife a kidney.

Back in February, NEWS CENTER Maine told you how Shaun McCarthy posted a plea on Facebook, desperate to help his wife Stacey. When that didn't turn up a match, he came up with another idea: Instead of posting his appeal, McCarthy decided to wear it.

He traveled to Kentucky Oaks in Louisville, where more than 120,000 people spent the day taking in the Kentucky Derby, and walked around with pink pants and a white jacket that said, "My wife needs a kidney, Blood Type O," and included a phone number to contact for information.

McCarthy grabbed the attention of the local media and people at the Oaks who stopped to take pictures and post on social media. The pictures went viral, being liked and shared tens of thousands of times.

Stacey McCarthy's phone has been blowing up with people texting her. She says she has sent more than 100 people to the Maine Transplant Living Donor site. She's confident a match will be found.

We'll keep you updated.

