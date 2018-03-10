PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- When a loved one dies, a person will usually do anything to keep their memory alive. That's exactly what one Portland man did, but he also hopes to share his wife's imagination with the world.

In 1992, Joe Lombardo met the woman who would become his wife. Both from the United States, the two met in Japan while Joe was visiting a friend, and the future Elisabeth Wilkins Lombardo was studying abroad. Joe and Beth, as he called her, married two years later and remained in Japan for the better part of a decade. Elisabeth was enamored with the culture and spoke fluent Japanese. It was because of that passion, that Elisabeth wrote a book steeped in Japanese culture over the course of ten years. The book, "The Afterlife of Kenzaburo Tsurudo," is about a Japanese man who doesn't believe in the afterlife until he passes away and has to help get his ancestors' souls there.

Unfortunately, Elisabeth was faced with her own mortality in 2014 when she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Beth died the following year, but her dying wish to her husband was for her book to be published.

Three years later, after editing the book with Elisabeth's closest friends, Joe self-published his late wife's book. He says it's bittersweet, but in keeping his promise, he's comforted knowing a piece of Beth lives on.

You can find "The Afterlife of Kenzaburo Tsurudo" at Print: A Bookstore in Portland, or you can order a copy at She Writes Press.

