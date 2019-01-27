BANGOR, Maine — Hundreds of future brides and grooms packed into the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday for the 28th annual Bangor Wedding Show.

Local businesses specializing in all aspects of planning a wedding met with future married couples at the event coordinated by Town Square Media and Maine Wedding Association.

More than 60 exhibits were at the event, ranging from photographers to florists to even venues. The wedding show also offered information sessions to help couples create the perfect wedding, right in Maine.

"I think I had a good head start, but definitely seeing the different vendors and dresses and everything I feel a lot more confident that I have a better idea of the direction I'm going," said attendee and bride to be Randi Kaplan.

"Maine has so many unique opportunities for weddings. A huge variety of types of weddings can happen in Maine, which makes a wedding show like this really helpful because the different types of venues and the different types of atmospheres are covered by all of our exhibitors," said Town Square Media live event coordinator Denise Libby.

The wedding show also had information for those in attendance that went beyond just their wedding day. Exhibitors there were ready to help couples plan their honeymoon as well.