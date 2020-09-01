MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. The report was certified last month by HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

The report found that in Maine, 2,106 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2019. According to HUD that's a decrease of 16.3 percent from 2018.

“The Trump Administration is committed to working with local communities to find effective ways to end homelessness,” Sec. Carson said. “HUD will continue these efforts to help end the suffering of our most vulnerable neighbors in the most compassionate way possible.”

Nationally, the report found that 567,715 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2019, an increase of 14,885 people since 2018.

The report also said that nationally, homelessness among veterans declined by 2.1 percent in 2019. It said homelessness among families with children declined by 4.8 percent.

On a single night in January 2019, according to the report, state and local planning agencies in Maine reported:

2,106 people experienced homelessness, representing a 16.3 percent decrease from 2018.

Most homeless persons (2,011) were located in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs while 95 persons were unsheltered.

The number of families with children experiencing homelessness decreased 18 percent from 2018 and the number of homeless families declined 33.6 percent since 2010.

Veteran homelessness decreased 3 percent (or 12 persons) from 2018. Since 2010, veteran homelessness increased by 10.2 percent. On a single night in January 2019, 116 veterans were experiencing homelessness.

Chronic or long-term homelessness among individuals increased by 6.5 percent (13 persons) over 2018 and decreased by 6.6 percent (or 15 persons) since 2010.

