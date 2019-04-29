MINNETONKA, Minn. — After a long winter, you can't blame anyone for being eager to rediscover their yard.

So, what work can you do now and what should wait for a bit?

Jessie Jacobson, owner of Tonkadale Greenhouse, breaks it down for us.

1. Preparing your garden beds: Now

"You can start preparing your beds for either perennials, annuals, or veggies by adding a compost," Jacobson said.

Jacobson recommends Purple Cow compost, which she says is plant-based.

2. Planting vegetables: Now (for some)

"You can plant potato sets, onion sets, lots of direct seed vegetables. So, some of the items that will tolerate these cooler soil (temperatures) are peas, carrots, radishes," said Jacobson.

3. Perennials: Now

Jacobson says go ahead and uncover them.

4. Annuals: Wait

Jacobson says before doing anything with these, you should keep an eye on the temperature.

"For most annuals and tropical plants, we like to see the nighttime temperatures consistently in the 50s before we say it's officially safe to plant," she said.

5. Raking your yard: Now

As long as your yard is dry, go for it.

"If your soil is dried out and things don't feel goopy, go ahead," she said.