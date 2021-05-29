Jordan's Farm offers "Create A Starter Garden" for kids

At Jordan's Farm in Cape Elizabeth, children five and older, and their parents learned about growing edible plants in a garden that they took home.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — There are some things that are best to learn in a hands-on environment outside of the classroom, like gardening.

Jordan’s Farm in Cape Elizabeth offered a “Create A Starter Garden” activity for kids five and older, and their parents. The children that attended learned about edible plants, how to grow seeds, seedlings, and tubers, and were able to take home the garden they created to watch it grow.

“Thinking about how kids usually learn in classroom environments, it’s not necessarily conducive to learning about farming so it’s really nice to be able to bring them here in the space so they can see everything in action,” said Miranda Kozman, program director at Jordan’s Farm.

Kozman said this is a great way to teach children how to grow their own food and understand the work that goes into farming.

Jordan's Farm hopes to do more more activities like this through the summer and are planning a program involving strawberries once the strawberry season comes around.