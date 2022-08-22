Gardening with Gutner | Horticultural therapy

Two on-campus horticultural therapists are using gardening to help students and staff at Southern Maine Community College with depression, anxiety, and stress.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — According to the American Horticultural Association of America, in the 1800s, Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the "Father of American Psychiatry," was the first to document the positive effects working in the garden had on individuals with mental illness.

On the campus of Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, two horticultural therapists are working on using gardening to help students and staff deal with depression, anxiety, and stress.

"It's using plants, gardening, and plant materials as a therapeutic tool," Colleen Griffin, a registered horticultural therapist, said. "The greatest thing about hort therapy is that, number one, it's accessible; number two, it doesn't cost a lot; and number three, it can feed you."

Laura Simonds-Rumpf, also a registered horticultural therapist, showed Todd Gutner a variety of plants she uses to help stimulate the senses with textures, smells, and colors.

"There are physiological changes that are documented where blood pressure is reduced, cortisol stress levels are reduced," Simonds-Rumpf disclosed.

In the college greenhouse, the two therapists were excited to show their hydroponic garden that contained lettuces. Simonds-Rumpf explained that students plant the seeds and then put them in the hydroponic system where water supplies all the nutrients. The lettuces are then harvested and donated to the student food pantry.

While walking through the college community garden, Griffin shared a success story that involved a student.

"A student who contacted us mentioned she suffers with social anxiety, didn't feel comfortable, felt disconnected," the therapist revealed. "She came to all our sessions this spring semester. That she definitely formed connections, formed friendships. And toward the end of the semester, [she] was really comfortable being with the group."

Every therapy session begins with tea that is grown in the garden. A citrusy flavor from lemon balm paired with lemon verbena are blended with chamomile, which has a calming effect, are all part of the selection. The flowers of the chamomile plant are cut off and dried to make tea.