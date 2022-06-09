Gardening with Gutner | Seasonal plants for fall

As the growing season winds down, there's still more beautiful plants you can add to celebrate fall.

MAINE, USA — Labor Day has passed, and that means it's time to think about fall. Not only is the calendar telling you this, but so is your garden.

Gardening with Gutner talked with Tom Estabrook, owner of Estabrook's, a garden center and nursery in Yarmouth about the changing season.

"Labor Day weekend is kind of the start of the fall season for us. It's the time when you start to see the leaves change. We can start to see the plants telling us it's kind of time to turn the page," Estabrook said.

Walking through his plants and shrubs, Estabrook pointed out the leaves changing on a Japanese maple and the hydrangea blooms moving into their fall color.

"Mums the word," Estabrook said.

His nursery sells thousands and thousands of the flowers this time of year. He cautioned to keep in mind the timing of when you want the plants to be in full bloom. The tighter the buds, the later the bloom.

"Earlier in the season, when it's warmer, you may want to buy some that are in bud, some that have color. That way, you have that longevity factor," the nursery owner suggested.

He also recommended ornamental millet, rudbeckia, cabbage, and kale to enhance your fall decorating.

On a personal note, Estabrook shared that his wife Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and they are joining the Dempsey Challenge to help raise money for the Dempsey Center, where anyone and their family can go free of charge to get support to help fight cancer. The center was founded by celebrity Patrick Dempsey, who is from Maine, in memory of his mother, who died from ovarian cancer.

Estabrook is using the sale of fall flowers and plants to raise money for the center. Click here to go to Estabrook's fundraiser.

"The Dempsey Center is a phenomenal organization," Estabrook said. "It's zero cost to the end user. It's a wonderful help and support for not only the person who is diagnosed but all their family and friends also. It's a big community that I just can't say enough about."

The Dempsey Challenge is on Sept. and Sept. 25. NEWS CENTER Maine is a sponsor.

To learn more about the Dempsey Challenge click here.