Gardening with Gutner | Caring for your Christmas tree

Gardening with Gutner learns what it takes to grow and care for the perfect Christmas tree.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Maine is home to more than 50 Christmas tree farms where families can go and get a fresh-cut tree while making holiday memories. Gardening with Gutner talked with one tree farmer to learn more about growing and caring for the perfect Christmas tree.

Mike Wagemann is the manager and caretaker of Old Farm Christmas Place, a Christmas tree farm in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where over 25,000 trees are planted with 2,200 available for sale yearly.

"We get them from a nursery and they're about one or two years old. Then once we plant them in the ground in the spring, it takes another nine years for the tree to mature to become a tree that you cut down and bring home," Wagemann said.

The Christmas tree farmer revealed he works all year long to ensure the quality and health of the trees with fertilizing, shearing, and pruning. Irrigation was key this summer due to the dry conditions, and while the trees are the priority, the grass always has to be mowed.

Old Farm Christmas Place sells balsam fir trees because they do well in Maine's soil and climate, Wagemann explained.

Tree Tips:

Use only water.

Drilling a hole in the base of the trunk does NOT improve water intake.

If the tree sits more than a couple of hours before you can get it in water, make a fresh cut to remove about a 1/2-inch disk of wood from the base.

To find a Christmas tree farm near you click HERE.

Follow these tips to make your fresh-cut tree last longer, and have a safe and happy holiday from Gardening with Gutner and NEWS CENTER Maine.