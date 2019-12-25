PORTLAND, Maine — While many enjoy relaxing and sipping coffee by the tree on Christmas morning, those with the Portland Sweat Project took a different approach.

"All of us are busy," said Portland Sweat Project leader Mari Balow. "We've got lives, we've got jobs, some of us have kids. So getting out early means you get it done."

On Christmas morning, the group still got it done. Gathering at Portland's Monument Square, 10 early risers came to get a workout in, before enjoying time with friends and family for the holidays.

"It's kind of like seeing my other family, besides my biological," said attendee Lindsey Wilson.

Every Wednesday at 6:29 A.M. sharp, the Portland Sweat Project meets for a workout. All exercises use your own body weight, and can be scaled to meet the level of those participating.

"It doesn't matter how fit, or not fit you feel. You're welcome here and you're welcome to keep up with us, because we don't leave anybody behind," said Balow.

On Christmas morning, the group did rotations of burpees, planks and even ran a loop around the city. All of that happening before many of the folks they'll spend the holidays with are even awake. It also gives them a chance exercise before indulging in holiday sweets.

"They can feel no guilt as they eat their Christmas cake or their Hanukkah cake," said Balow.

"All the desert, all the beer, all the wine. That's why I'm here. To get a sweat in before," said Wilson.

The Portland Sweat project's next morning workout will take place at Bug Light Park in South Portland on Wednesday January, 1.