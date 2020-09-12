Windham business sets up 'Letters to Santa' mailbox

Dave's Pool got a call from Santa's elves to help them bring holiday cheer by putting a mailbox for letters to the North Pole. Santa will reply to all the letters.

WINDHAM, Maine — A big red mailbox sits outside of Dave's Pool for kids to mail their letters to Santa this year. There's something special about this specific mailbox: Ole' Saint Nick will be responding to the letters.

Santa's elves ask that you drop your letter before December 15 and include a return address and stamped envelope so Santa can reply.

"We knew a lot of events were going to be canceled due to the pandemic, so we thought this would be a good way for parents to be able to go for a drive, give the kids something to be excited about, and some sort of tradition, given that everything is canceled," Shelbylyn Suvia, the owner of Port City Photography, said.

"So we put out a mailbox at our pool store for kids to come and drop letters." Samantha Strout, owner of Dave's Pool, said

Both Strout and Suvia came up with the idea to help bring some holiday cheer for the little ones in their community.

"Santa is replying to all the letters and they are so excited," Suvia said.

An opportunity for the kiddos to write a letter at home and drop their wish list for Santa this holiday season.

Besides a new backpack and slime to play with, Suvia's 5-year-old daughter is asking Santa to let her visit her grandmother in California, as soon as it's safe to do so.

"It was great to see all the kids smiling, and be able to get out of the house and just giggle and laugh and something to look forward to," Suvia said.

The mailbox will send all of the letters it received to the North Pole on December 15 so make sure to get your letter in before then for Santa to have time to reply.l