Who needs flowers on Valentine's Day when you can have a Maine 'Lobster Tail Bouquet'?

The seafood lovers treat was created by Hancock Gourmet in partnership with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative and was an instant hit.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner which means couples from all over will be celebrating the romantic tradition. But this year, who wants flowers when you could have a Maine 'Lobster Tail Bouquet'?

Topsham-based company Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. sold the crustacean creation for the first time this year. It was in partnership with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

"This Valentine’s Day, celebrate by treating your beloved (or yourself!) to this unique twist on a classic gift, featuring the sweetest lobster on earth for the sweetest person in your life," Hancock Gourmet's website reads. "Spread the love and support the hardworking men and women of this American fishery with the Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet."

Each bouquet comes with four freshly frozen lobster tails which can be grilled baked or boiled, depending on the recipients taste buds. If you're looking to dress up the packaging, the bouquet also comes with an array of festive accessories. Each bouquet runs just under $100. Hancock Gourmet's CEO said the entire stock sold out in no time.