Ways to celebrate MLK Day in Maine

Communities across Maine are honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, both virtually and in person.

BANGOR, Maine — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of January and is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service that encourages all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.

For Mainers who don't feel comfortable going out into their community due to the pandemic or the weather, there are some virtual events across the state that anyone can take part in.

VIRTUAL: “The State of Civil Rights in Maine” webinar, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Alumni Association.

Maine's attorney general, along with four other individuals with differing personal and professional perspectives, will address the topic of civil rights in Maine. The event is part of eastern and central Maine's 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

VIRTUAL: The Maine Council of Churches, the Atlantic Black Box, and the BTS Center are sponsoring a virtual reading of King's “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution” sermon at 12:15 p.m.

The event is free and will be live-streamed. To get the link, visit mainecouncilofchurches.org or thebtscenter.org.

In-person: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will take place Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saco First Parish Congregational Church.

Those planning to attend are asked to wear a mask and socially distance to minimize any potential spread of COVID-19.

More details can be found here.

Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.



“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” -Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



MLK on Bowdoin campus in 1964 below pic.twitter.com/Y1mu3E5HPV — Bowdoin Football (@BowdoinFB) January 17, 2022

In-person: Brunswick will hold its 5th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Pasta Supper. The event raises funds for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP). Adults are encouraged to donate $10 per person, and children under 10 eat free. The event is Monday from 5–7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church located at 15 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.