MAINE, Maine — A rally is being held this Indigenous Peoples' Day that everyone can attend, regardless of where in Maine they live.

The 'Rally for Wabanaki Rights: A Virtual Rally for Indigenous Peoples’ Day' will take place on Facebook Live from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, October 11.

The details section of the Facebook event reads, in part:

"This Indigenous Peoples' Day, join us for a VIRTUAL rally in support of Wabanaki Rights!

On Monday, October 11, from 10 AM-12 PM, hear from powerful speakers, celebrate Wabanaki culture, and take action together to ensure that the Wabanaki Tribes receive the justice they fully deserve.

These are not just rural Maine issues. These are not just Maine issues. These are national issues of equity and justice so invite your friends to this FB event to participate."