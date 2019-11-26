PORTLAND, Maine — We're still a few days removed from Thanksgiving, but the folks at Victoria Mansion in Portland are already gearing up for the Christmas season. On Monday, the mansion opened its doors for a sneak peek at this year's design.

The theme is 'Ghosts of Christmas Past,' paying tribute to the classic Charles Dickens tale 'A Christmas Carol,' while also honoring the historic home's roots.

"To be able to come in and create the magic that we do in these rooms that we do for Christmas, and to have it all benefit the restoration projects and the ongoing work that the mansion does is incredibly rewarding," said room designer Danny Hatt.

Each room is decorated by a different designer. For almost four decades, the mansion has had Christmas decorations up through the holiday season with a different theme each year.

RELATED: Overwhelming need prompts nonprofit to ask for donations to help Maine kids this holiday

RELATED: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Maine's towns and cities

This historic landmark has been standing since it was built between 1858 and 1860. Since 1941, the home has been open as a museum.

The public can visit the mansion to view the decorations starting November 29. It will be open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., besides Christmas and New Year's Day.

It will close for the holiday season on January 5 and will reopen in the spring for tours of the home with traditional Victorian furniture on display.