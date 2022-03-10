US Postal Service releases new holiday season stamps

It’s that time already. The U.S. Postal Service has issued 5 new stamps ahead of the busy mailing season.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has issued five new stamps for the 2022 holiday season.

"Holiday Elves," "Snowy Beauty," "Winter Blooms," "Hanukkah" and "Kwanzaa" are the new releases this holiday season.

USPS said holiday favorites from years past will also continue to be available.

The holiday mailing season is expected to be a busy one. USPS said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic at post office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 5.

For the 2022 holiday season, the USPS said it has made "temporary price adjustments." The changes are in place through Jan. 22, 2023 for both retail and business customers.

Holiday Elves

The U.S. Postal Service said it is celebrating the effort of all holiday elves with a new set of four elf stamps.

"These stamps commemorate their incomparable skills in product production, time management, problem-solving, collaboration and overall positivity — as well as their unparalleled logistics acumen," said USPS.

Virgin and Child

USPS has also issued a new “Virgin and Child” Christmas Forever stamp.

The Christmas stamp features “Virgin and Child,” an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century by an unidentified Florentine artist.

Kwanzaa

The annual Pan-African holiday of Kwanzaa is celebrated with a new stamp designed by Art Director Antonio Alcalá with original artwork by Erin Robinson.

The stamp design depicts two children standing together with a kinara (candleholder) and the seven lit candles (mishumaa saba) in front of them.

Hanukkah

USPS continues its tradition of issuing stamps for the Hanukkah celebrations.

The new Hanukkah Forever stamp is bright and vibrant to celebrate Hanukkah, which is also known as the festival of the lights.

Snowy Beauty

The U.S. Postal Service has issued 10 Snowy Beauty Forever stamps in booklets of 20 to help brighten up the winter.

Many hardy blooms persevere through the harsh days of winter including camellia, crocus, hellebore, winterberry, pansy, plum blossom, grape hyacinth, daffodil, ranunculus and winter aconite.

The stamps are available at USPS.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at post office locations nationwide.

