HOLDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) - On Halloween night, when kids take to the streets in search of candy, there are some important things to keep in mind.

Whether you're taking kids trick-or-treating, staying home to pass out candy, or if you're just planning on being out and about during prime trick-or-treating hours, safety officials have some important information for you.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says, "Trick-or-treaters have to be careful. You want to make sure your costume isn't too long or you could trip on it. We recommend that people have either lighter colored costumes and or something reflective on them so they can see better by cars and things like that."

Greeley also suggests opting for face paint rather than masks so that vision isn't impaired.

Young kids should have adult supervision while trick-or-treating. Greeley says, "We don't like anyone under the age of 12 to be trick-or-treating by themselves. So anyone under 12 should really be with a responsible adult."

"Always go to a home that's well lit. Don't go to a home that doesn't look inviting. Don't go inside the house and don't get in a car."

Drivers should also be extra cautious on Halloween.

Greeley says, "When you're driving into your driveway or backing up, recognize that kids can be excited and they may not see you. They may see a friend and want to jump across the street...I recommend that they put their headlights on earlier in the day, maybe at 4 o'clock so you can better see trick-or-treaters and they can see you."

Lastly, homeowners should be aware of the safety of their property.

"Make sure the walkway is swept of any snow or wet leaves or things kids can trip on... Make sure that animals are controlled. If you have a dog or cat make sure they don't accidentally bite a trick-or-treater or escape."

