‘Tis the season to find the perfect tree for Monument Square

The City of Portland is beginning its search to find the perfect tree for Monument Square this holiday season.

PORTLAND, Maine — Christmas may still be more than two months away, but the City of Portland from getting a jump on finding the perfect tree for Monument Square.

Although a traditional tree lighting event will not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the City says Portland Downtown is planning to celebrate and showcase the tree in a fresh, fun, and safe way. An announcement with those details will be made later this month.

The City of Portland says the ideal tree is:

From the Greater Portland area (Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, or Yarmouth)

Evergreen, spruce, or fir

45-60 feet tall

Relatively accessible and free from powerlines and other obstructions

Last year's tree was 55 feet tall, 30 feet wide Norway Spruce that came from Deering Oaks Park.

Everyone and every thing has a story. Even the trees.https://t.co/KOExXBQZSo — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) December 15, 2019

The winning tree will be removed and transported from the owner’s property at no cost.

The City says if residents and property owners are interested in donating a tree they should submit them for consideration as soon as possible and no later than Nov. 1. Submissions should include one to three photos to be considered.

All submissions will be reviewed carefully and a winner will be made by mid-November, the City says.