This year's top Halloween costume trends are spook-tacular

Some of the most popular costumes include witches, TV/movie characters, and clowns.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Spirit Halloween unveiled this year's top Halloween costume trends to help revelers prepare for the holiday.

Classics such as witches and clowns made the cut but be prepared also to see new characters from popular shows and movies.

Spirit Halloween found these costumes trending in 2022:

Witches

Whether it be a coven witch, enchantress witch, celestial witch, or another witch of your creation, those out and about on Halloween will almost certainly see a slew of witches flying around on their broomsticks.

TV and movie characters

While characters from animated classics like "Toy Story" and "Winnie the Pooh" are typically popular with children, teens and adults are getting in on the fun this year with costumes from shows like "Stranger Things" and "Yellowstone."

Clowns

Expect to see every type of clown, from those with honking noses and too-big shoes to the frightful Pennywise.

Horror

Ghouls, vampires and zombies—oh my! Plenty of people are expected to embrace the Halloween spirit and dress up in scary costumes designed to strike fear into the heart.

Anime

Don't forget your favorite video game or anime character when deciding what to wear for Halloween celebrations. Characters from top franchises like "Minecraft," "Naruto," "Fortnite" and "Demon Slayer" are expected to be all the rage this year.

Group costumes