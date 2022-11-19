The holiday spirit is spreading throughout downtown Bangor

Volunteers replaced the bistro lights in Hannibal Hamlin park, wrapped more than 100 light poles with white lights, and added greenery to the flower pots downtown.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is gearing up for the holiday season, thanks to efforts by Downtown Bangor, a non-profit organization in the city, and other volunteers.

Community members gathered in Hannibal Hamlin Park Saturday morning to spread some holiday cheer with decorations for the city.

The volunteers replaced the bistro lights throughout the park. They also wrapped more than 100 light poles with white string lights. More than 50 lbs. of greenery was also added to flower pots downtown, as well.

Greg Edwards, chair of the beautification committee for Downtown Bangor, said the funding for the decorations is a result of their partnership with Orono Brewing Company. He added businesses in the area support their efforts to decorate the city every year.

"They also come out and support us not just through sponsorships but bagel central donated us coffee this morning, they're letting us use one of their ladders, Rock and Art Shop loans us a ladder, Edwards, Faust, and Smith loans a ladder. We've got all kinds of businesses coming out to just help in small ways," he said.

Edwards said they always aim to get the decorations up before Thanksgiving, to make downtown look more inviting ahead of Small Business Saturday and the holiday shopping season.

Members of FUSION: Bangor, a young professionals organization through the Bangor Chamber of Commerce, also helped to decorate the city Saturday morning.

Victoria Pereira, the incoming chair for FUSION: Bangor, said this gave them the chance to give back to their community while networking and connecting with other residents in the area.

"Beautifying downtown is really going to help bring people out of their homes, come downtown, get together. That's what we're all about like I said, getting together and connecting," Pereira said.