BIDDEFORD, Maine — Students from the University of New England spent their Friday afternoon giving back to the town that calls the school home. Students took to downtown Biddeford stringing holiday lights throughout the area, as well as putting together care packages to be donated to the York County Shelters program.

“We’re really close with our community in Biddeford. We’re always looking to invite them to campus and help out when they need us," said UNE sophomore class president Kaitlyn Quirk.

More than 50 students came to the event to volunteer. It was organized by the UNE Citizenship Office, Heart of Biddeford, UNE Class of 2022, and the York County Shelter Program.

The care packages included toiletries, as well as clothes. They will be donated to families during the holiday season.

“Especially going into the health science career, it’s really nice to give a helping hand when they need it," added Quirk.

The students, all from the class of 2022, spent roughly three hours together in town packing the care packages and hanging holiday lights.

"“It just means a lot that we get to help them out in any way we can really," said UNE sophomore class vice president Gunnar Fryzlewizc. "It’s nice, it brings a nice smile to my face and really enjoying seeing my friends and classmates with here today," he added.

UNE hopes to make this project a yearly tradition. The lights will stay up in town through the holidays.

