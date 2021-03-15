St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Bangor will look different this year

Paddy Murphy's will host its traditional scotch eggs, corned beef and cabbage, while Geaghan's will be fully closed to avoid the large crowds.

BANGOR, Maine — A year ago, St. Patrick's Day, at least the way many people usually celebrate it, was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it's back, though somewhat limited.

In downtown Bangor, Paddy Murphy's will open from 6 a.m. and host its famous St. Paddy's menu, including Scotch eggs and corned beef and cabbage, the closing time will be 11 p.m. and even though seats will be limited, its owner said he can host a safe celebration this Wednesday.

"We will have a one-page unlimited menu that we always do on St. Paddy's Day," Dobbs said.

"We have a small, cozy space so it's easy for us to control," added Dobbs. "We are having our scotch eggs, which we only bring up for St. Paddy's day, and they sell out so fast! And of course all the Guinness you can enjoy!"

A mile down the road at Geaghan's Pub, it's a very different celebration this year.

"So we've made the decision again to be closed, and really to honor that celebration, to honor the joy of the seasons, to honor what the day means to us, we've decided to continue to cook up our corned beef and cabbage, but this year we are going to donate it to the Bangor Homeless Shelter," said Andrew Geaghan, owner of the pub.

Geaghan's in Bangor will be fully closed on St. Patrick's Day.

"Entirely closed just because we know people will be coming to the door and we know we are not going to be able to handle it if it gets busy like it usually is," Geaghan said.

Its chefs will still be busy Wednesday morning cooking the traditional corned beef and cabbage for the people at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter to enjoy.

"I feel like we are so close to the end of this, and we just need to keep our eye on the prize and keep doing the right thing," Geaghan said.

Paddy Murphy's is not taking reservations. It'll work on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Beltone hearing aid office in Waterville will host a Saint Patrick's day to-go meal on Wednesday at 7 KMD plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., if you plan to attend you have to make a reservation by calling 207-692-2119.