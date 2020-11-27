Shriners selling wreaths to raise money for children's hospital

Wreaths will be available to buy for $25 at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor on Saturday.

BANGOR, Maine — If you haven’t heard, Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday, or at least to the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

Organizers had to cancel the group’s annual festival of trees event this year due to the pandemic but decided to still sell hand-decorated wreaths which were part of the event.

That is being combined with a socially distanced visit from Santa to help raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston and Springfield.

After a close contact exposure last week, Shriners say they have worked hard to make the event safe for everyone.

Anah Shriners public relations chair, Dave Gulya said, “Folks can drive up in their vehicle. Santa will be in a sleigh away from the vehicles enough so that the children can get out in front and talk to Santa with the social distancing and masks and all the guidelines being followed, and also that area will be designated if parents want to take photos.”