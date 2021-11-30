Secret Santa recruits the help of Lee Goldberg to spread holiday cheer

Lee Goldberg and his family visited Marden's in Scarborough to hand out presents in the form of Benjamins thanks to a southern Maine secret Santa.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One of, if not the best part of the holiday season is when people raise their giving game and really focus on doing nice things for others.

There is a man who has been a secret Santa for southern Maine since 2009 giving away thousands of dollars each year in the form of $100 bills.

The man who wishes to remain anonymous has used the radio station WJBQ to help spread his message of giving as well as his Benjamins. This year I was offered the chance to be an elf, so I rounded up the family, and off we went to give.

The man donated $6,000 in all, so if you see any of the DJs from Q97.9 out and about, it could be your lucky day.