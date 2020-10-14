Sea Dogs step up to the plate to host ‘Halloween at Hadlock’

The Portland Sea Dogs are hosting a trick-or-treat event at Hadlock Field on Halloween so families can safely celebrate amid the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Maine — To give fans the opportunity to trick-or-treat safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Portland Sea Dogs are stepping up to the plate to host “Halloween at Hadlock.”

The event, which will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Halloween, will feature a trick-or-treat walk around the warning track with candy stops and photo ‘BOOths’ with costumed characters. Slugger the Sea Dog and the trash monsters will also be available for photos.

As kids enter the field, they’ll be given a goodie bag for trick-or-treating that will also include a Sea Dogs hat, baseball cards, and other items. Adults will receive a drawstring bag with a Sea Dogs hat.

“With many people concerned over the safety of trick-or-treating in neighborhoods this year, we wanted to be able to provide a fun and safe way for kids to still get the Halloween and trick-or-treating experience,” Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said in a release.

Join us for a SPOOKtacular time at Halloween at Hadlock, presented by @OtelcoInc. The Sea Dogs will be providing safe trick-or-treating and photo opportunities with costumed characters and @Slugger_SeaDog. pic.twitter.com/eiTEeSnEru — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) October 14, 2020

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place:

Each group will have a designated time to allow for proper social distancing.

All candy stops will be following to the City of Portland guidelines for passing out candy.

All photo opportunities will have the characters located six feet from fans.

All individuals attending Halloween at Hadlock must be wearing a mask.

The cost is $10 per person and reservations are required, which can be made at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. The Sea Dogs ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A limited number of time slots are available.

The Sea Dogs are also doing special Halloween deliveries from Slugger that includes a bucket of candy and a Sea Dogs T-shirt. Slugger will make all of the deliveries during the day on Friday, October 30. All deliveries will comply with social distancing guidelines.

Delivery locations must be within a 30-mile radius of Hadlock Field. Packages are available for $100 and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.