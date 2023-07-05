x
Holidays

Portland holds fireworks display after being postponed

The city said it postponed Tuesday's show because of wet weather conditions.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest city celebrated the Fourth of July a day late. 

A colorful fireworks display was shown over Portland's Eastern Promenade Wednesday night.  

The show was postponed Tuesday after the city cited rain and wet conditions

"We got here around 4 o’clock [Tuesday], found some parking, and then got the news as we walked by," said Liz Carnell whose fiance was disappointed the fireworks were postponed. "She was a little bit frustrated just because she had really been excited for it all day."

But the show was a go Wednesday evening at 9:15 as hundreds of people returned to the Eastern Promenade to watch the display. 

"This is always a big show, I know Portland spends a lot of money on this, and it’s nice to see everyone out," Margaret Hoyt, who came out to see the fireworks, said.

